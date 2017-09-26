What NFL controversy means to Trump: Show time!

Story highlights Michael D'Antonio: A president is measured by his ability to achieve policy goals, unite the nation and maintain America's standing

But as Trump's NFL comments prove, he measures success by the amount of media coverage he receives, writes D'Antonio

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Proving he considers the presidency similar to his previous job as the host of a "Lord of the Flies"-style reality show, Donald Trump said in a Monday night dinner that he was thrilled by the response to his recent race-baiting performance in Alabama. As CNN's Jim Acosta reports, Trump was energized by the effects of his speech, which wounded many of his fellow citizens.

"It's really caught on. It's really caught on," he reportedly explained to dinner guests. "I said what millions of Americans were thinking." He echoed that sentiment in his Tuesday press conference.

Setting aside what millions of Americans may or may not think, Trump's sense that he succeeded because the press is talking about his performance ignores the fact that media coverage is not the measure of a president's success. Achieving certain policy goals, unifying the nation with calls to grace and maintaining America's standing in the world -- three objectives which many of his predecessors strived for -- determine how history writes about presidencies.

Thus far, our 45th President has failed on all counts. He has succeeded, however, in showing that he is the man he has always been -- selfish and bombastic -- and incapable of growing into the responsibilities of the job he now has.

The deficiencies of character and intellect that limit the President have been evident throughout his life. This is a man who cried " reverse discrimination " when he was asked to obey fair housing laws in the 1970s. He then cast doubt on the tribal identities of American Indians in the 1990s. And he also spent several years in the pursuit of proof that Barack Obama wasn't a legitimate president, an effort that well-known Republicans Michael Steele and Colin Powell deemed racist.

Read More