Cory Booker: We must act now to protect our democracy

Cory Booker is a Democratic US senator from New Jersey.

(CNN) There is a consensus among experts across party lines and throughout the intelligence community that the Russian government, under President Vladimir Putin, poses an active threat to the American electoral process. Not only did Russia interfere in the US presidential election in 2016, but if left ignored and undeterred, its operatives will also try and likely succeed in doing so again.

That the Justice Department deemed it necessary to appoint Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government -- and any matters that may arise as a result of that investigation -- underscores the seriousness and gravity of this threat.

Yet as Mueller's investigation has progressed and scrutinized members of the Trump campaign , the President and his legal team have intensified efforts to try to discredit the special counsel and erode public confidence in his investigation. While Mueller and his team have been working to get to the bottom of whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials, President Donald Trump and his legal team have apparently been working to create an eventual rationale for terminating the Mueller investigation.

Any attempt by the Trump administration to sabotage the investigation is more than just a threat to Mueller's job -- it also poses a serious threat to the integrity of our democracy and the system of checks and balances in government that has sustained our nation for centuries.

Before we approach the point of no return -- a constitutional crisis triggered by presidential abuse of power -- it is time for Congress to act decisively to fortify our system of checks and balances by passing a law to protect Mueller and any future special counsel from political interference.

