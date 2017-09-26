Should South Korea have a nuclear weapon of its own?

Andrei Lankov is a professor at Kookmin University in Seoul and director of Korea Risk Group. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) On September 14, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that he "do(es) not agree that South Korea needs to develop our own nuclear weapons."

This remark, on the surface at least, reflects the current position of the Seoul government reasonably well.

Until a couple of months ago, no South Korean President would even bother to mention the idea of Seoul going nuclear -- there was no need, such plans were clearly outside the realm of serious discussion.

But things have changed recently: Today, talks concerning the need for a South Korean nuclear program are fairly commonplace in Seoul.

What's more, public opinion polls consistently indicate that a majority of the country's population would actually support the idea of South Korea developing its own nuclear weapons.

Read More