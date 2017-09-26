Story highlights Rep. Mark Walker, who chairs the largest conservative caucus in the House, says that the deafening roar from the GOP base is: "Get something done."

Republicans need to carry out their promises on Obamacare, tax reform and border security, he says

Mark Walker is the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus in the House of Representatives with over 150 members. He is also the representative for North Carolina's sixth district. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) More than 50 bills have been signed into law by President Trump, but there is a unified voice that is loud and clear arriving daily from the base. "Get something done" is the deafening roar.

It's not that nothing has been done on the Hill. However, the American people are not enthralled with what we've accomplished so far. To this point, we've come up short and our voters have every right to demand not just the goals but the strategy and the action steps to fulfill these past promises.

We can parse the meaning of the 2016 election all we want, but one thing is clear: it was a mandate election.

Republicans need to remember the corollary to any mandate: if you do not deliver, voters will find others who will. I know that this message was clear to my colleagues during the August district work period. Even supporters and friends are confused at why the significant items we promised have not been written into law.

I am confident that the American people will deliver their final grade on Republicans over the next three months based on three things: repealing and replacing Obamacare, passing tax reform, and increasing border security. If Republicans cannot achieve results on these endeavors, do we deserve our majorities in both houses?

