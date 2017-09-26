For fair elections ... can we get a recount?

Story highlights Norman Eisen: We fell short in our 2016 presidential election recount efforts

We must do better in the future to detect and deter hacking and other threats, he writes

Norman Eisen, a CNN contributor, is a senior fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution. He served as President Obama's ethics czar from 2009-11 and as US ambassador to the Czech Republic from 2011-14. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The latest reporting regarding the scope of attempted Russian cyber-interference in the 2016 presidential election suggests election officials made a mistake in ending efforts to recount the contest in key states.

Those recounts offered the best opportunity to identify and resolve issues that are now coming to light. We should study our errors to avoid repeating them -- and to make sure recounts in the future are better at detecting hacking and other threats.

Post-election efforts to recount the 2016 presidential vote did not get far. For example, the Michigan recount was shut down after just three days ; a federal judge rejected a request to recount paper ballots in Pennsylvania; and while Wisconsin did conduct a recount, in many counties, officials neglected to hand-count paper ballots and did not examine vulnerable software in electronic voting machines.

Norman Eisen

Just as Donald Trump continues to resist the finding that Russia manipulated our democratic process, he furiously contested the need to investigate the vote. His campaign and the Republican Party engaged in court battles to block the recounts in all three states. The exact outcome varied from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, but the bottom line was the same.

While no one should yet jump to the conclusion that Russian efforts to manipulate the vote were successful in changing its outcome, the risks were, in retrospect, sufficient to merit heightened scrutiny. We knew that the Russians had engaged in untoward activity. We were aware, too, that American elections are not as secure as they should be.