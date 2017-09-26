Brace yourself, Republicans -- a rough ride's coming

Story highlights Steve Israel: Whatever happens to GOP efforts to trash Obamacare, their 2018 midterm election prospects are looking eerily like Democrats' in 2010

(CNN) It's not repeal and replace, it's rewind.

No matter what the outcome of Republican efforts to trash Obamacare, every day of the 2018 midterm election is looking eerily for them like 2010 did for Democrats.

Even now, I still have traumatic flashbacks to that electoral tsunami.

Steve Israel

At about this point in the 2010 midterm election cycle, Democrats had a confident grip on our majority. Sure, we sensed the headwinds against us. We recognized the strength of the Tea Party, signaling an early gathering of energy for our opponents. We even knew we'd lose seats. Yet our 39-vote margin seemed strong enough to retain the gavel -- maybe not a two-fisted hold, but just enough to keep it in our calloused fingers.

Then there was the debate on Obamacare. We were caught somewhere on the political map between doom and dread. If we didn't pass the bill, our base would abandon us in the midterms, dampening voter turnout. If we passed it, swing voters in our most competitive districts would abandon us and vote for Republicans. Either would increase our losses.