There is no constitutional right to take a knee while you're at work

Paul Callan is a CNN legal analyst, a former New York homicide prosecutor and currently is counsel at the New York law firm of Edelman & Edelman PC, focusing on wrongful conviction and civil rights cases. Follow him on Twitter @paulcallan. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The painful debate about the causes and cures for racial injustice in America flares periodically to capture the nation's attention. It did again over the weekend when many NFL players locked arms or knelt in protest during the playing of the National Anthem at football games across the country.

The protests were triggered by President Donald Trump's comments at an Alabama rally on Friday and subsequent tweets challenging the patriotism of athletes who kneel during the playing of the anthem. He suggested that these "son of a *****" athletes had dishonored the flag and deserve to be fired by their NFL employers. On Monday the President defended his attacks, even after team owners issued their own angry responses to his temper tantrum.

This conflict has stirred impassioned debate around the nation about larger questions: the right to protest peacefully in a manner that many Americans, nonetheless, perceive as a form of disrespect for the flag or our troops, and the concern held by many that our President was focused on a few protesting football players instead of on the North Korean crisis, health care or Puerto Rico's recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

One often-heard, but inaccurate, refrain among the talking heads was that the athletes had a "legal right" to peacefully protest in football stadiums across the country because the US Constitution guarantees freedom of speech. "It's a free country" this line of thinking goes, and American soldiers have fought and lost their lives to preserve this sacred right.

The fact is, these athletes do not have the "right" to protest at football games unless their employers consent to the conduct. Their private employers have a legal right under the US Constitution to fire or suspend players who engage in acts of protest on the field during the playing of the National Anthem and the display of Old Glory. Imagine what would happen if some of the TV anchors or commentators decided to "take a knee" during their shows in an act of protest.

