If you're not angry about Equifax, you should be

Story highlights Blumenthal and McSweeny: Congress needs to immediately pass legislation that protects Americans from future security breaches

Strict penalties would give companies more incentives to be less reckless with our data, they write

Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, is a US senator from Connecticut and Terrell McSweeny is a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) You'd be forgiven if you merely shrugged your shoulders when you heard the news about the breach at Equifax and thought, "I've heard this story before." That kind of ambivalence can be expected when it seems like every week there is a new cyberattack or unauthorized release of consumer records.

But you should not shrug your shoulders. This is not a story we've heard before. The Equifax breach is a five-alarm fire -- a historic data disaster . The resignation of two senior executives at Equifax -- the chief information officer and the chief security officer -- and the sudden retirement of the CEO provides no meaningful remedy to the millions of consumers who bear the risk of breach.

Let's be crystal clear: the personal and financial data of as many as half of American consumers may be affected. That's because the information stolen is the lifeblood of our identities in today's aggressively credit- and data-driven economy.

Equifax is one of three national, for-profit consumer credit reporting agencies (CRAs) that don't need permission to amass your private personal information. These companies turn a profit collecting Social Security numbers, birth dates, drivers' license numbers, loan information, credit card accounts, mortgage data, address histories, and keeping tabs on your payment records. If you have a credit card, these agencies undoubtedly have an electronic folder with your name on it.

Equifax is also a data broker. That means it makes millions from the collection, analysis, and sale of your data. And again, they don't need your permission to profit from your personal information.

