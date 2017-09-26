Free speech doesn't come in zones

Andrea Tortora earned her undergraduate degree in journalism from Ohio University in 1995. While at OU, she was editor of the independent student newspaper, The Post. Tortora is a freelance writer and communications professional based in Peoria, Illinois. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) When educational institutions start narrowing their interpretation of the First Amendment, which empowers citizens to share their thoughts and opinions in public places (especially those funded by tax dollars), we should all be worried. Look no further than the Georgetown University Law Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Faculty and students decried Sessions' role in an administration that just this weekend denounced NFL players who silently protested by taking a knee during the playing of the National Anthem.

Sessions was invited to campus by a center devoted to the Constitution, yet students and faculty were told by university officials to limit their protest to a designated "free speech zone" -- a practice Sessions actually spoke out against during his remarks.

For me, the idea of zoning free speech is personal. When my alma mater of Ohio University, a public institution, recently unveiled what it calls a "Freedom of Expression" policy, I did a double take. Did I mention my major? Journalism. That's right, I learned about the First Amendment at the very institution that now is trying to quash free expression.

In name, OU's interim policy is Orwellian. As it stands, the code severely restricts freedom of expression by effectively banning free speech within any campus building. It states:

"Demonstrations, rallies, public speech-making, picketing, sit-ins, marches, protests, and similar assemblies are not permitted in the interior spaces of university buildings. This provision shall not limit the right of groups or individuals to reserve available facilities."

The policy also allows the university to designate outdoor free speech zones as it sees fit. It's alarming how common this tactic of zoning free speech -- like it's a building code -- is becoming on our college campuses. The conservative-leaning Foundation for Individual Rights in Education concludes that about 1 in 6 colleges and universities have zoned free speech

By making parts of a public university campus off limits for free speech, Ohio University and other schools restrict people -- especially students and faculty -- from exercising their rights to freedom of expression.

I would be a completely different person today if the current policy had been in place when I was a student. I spent most of my time at Baker Center, where students, faculty and other groups used to congregate for demonstrations, because the student newspaper office is housed there.

More times than I can count, I encountered other viewpoints, ideas and opinions so different from my own. Demonstrations were common inside and outside the building. Groups would pass out pamphlets or set up tables to inform others about their various causes or concerns. It's how a student like me, who was raised Catholic, ended up visiting and writing about the campus mosque. I believe from personal experience that such exposure is integral to the way young adults develop their beliefs or solidify their opinions.

Let's be clear about what's happening now. People are scared, especially after what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia. Ohio University administrators, like their peers at many other institutions outside of Athens, Ohio, want policies in place to protect students from violence that can happen at demonstrations.

But this fear is yielding convoluted and troubling results. Clamping down on demonstrations, rallies, sit-ins, marches and protests in the way that Ohio University's policy outlines pushes us toward a very slippery slope. If allowed to remain, this policy could be devastatingly harmful to free speech rights on college campuses across the nation.

On Ohio University's campus in February, 150 students, faculty and community members were assembling peaceably at Baker Center, protesting with a sit-in against President Trump's travel ban and demanding the university become a sanctuary campus. The university police chief ordered the group to leave or be arrested. In the early evening, 70 protestors were arrested and charged with criminal trespass, without disrupting the Baker Center's normal operating hours.

And there was no violence.

In March, a student and protest organizer was found not guilty and an Athens County Municipal Court judge dismissed charges against the other protestors.

No other major protests have occurred on campus since then, which makes the banning of indoor demonstrations seem like an overreaction.

While you can restrict a lot of things in a public building -- smoking, blocking of fire exits, obstructing operations -- it is arguable that you can restrict protest , which is a form of speech. And while the university may or may not be in violation of case law, we should still expect more from institutions paid for in part by public dollars.

Curbing free speech rights is not the way to provide protection from unforeseen incidents that may occur in the current political climate. If we want top-notch universities to train tomorrow's leaders to uphold our national values, we need more free speech, not less.

I am doubly concerned that this is happening on a campus with a long history of honoring freedom of expression and one where the College of Communications and the School of Journalism are named for and supported by the Scripps Howard Foundation , which annually honors those who champion the First Amendment.

In his remarks at Georgetown, Sessions warned that college campuses were becoming "a shelter for fragile egos" -- while literally being shielded from questions posed by protestors relegated to a free speech zone outside. My greatest fear is the unknown that lurks at the end of this question: If students, our collective future and tomorrow's leaders, are unable to exercise their rights of free speech and assembly at a public university or pose questions to a speaker at a lecture, where does that leave us as a nation?