Irbil, Iraq (CNN) Iraqi Kurds have voted in favor of declaring independence from Iraq in a controversial referendum, Kurdistan Regional Government President Masoud Barzani announced Tuesday.

The official results have not yet been released by the Independent High Elections and Referendum Commission, the body supervising the vote.

But the Kurdish Minister of Foreign Relations, Falah Mustafa, told CNN that preliminary results show a majority of Iraqi Kurds voted for independence.

"Honored people of Kurdistan, by your resistance, you didn't allow your will to be broken. And now, after your 'yes' vote, which was a yes to independence and no to Anfal and chemical attacks, a new phase is ahead of us," Barzani said in a televised speech, referring to the massacre of thousands of Kurds by Saddam Hussein's forces in 1988.

"Respect the will of the people of Kurdistan. Let's engage in a serious dialogue and become good neighbors," Barzani added.

