Three Israelis killed in shooting at West Bank crossing

Har Adar (CNN) Three Israelis have been killed in a shooting attack at a crossing between Israel and the West Bank, according to police.

Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the incident happened at Har Adar, an Israeli settlement located on the border.

The attacker came to the back gate of the settlement -- which is opened every morning to allow Palestinians to enter Israel for work -- and opened fire on security forces there, according to police.

Two Israeli security guards and one border policeman were killed, Rosenfeld said, adding heightened security was being put in place in nearby Jerusalem.

He named the dead border policeman as 20-year-old Sergeant Solomon Gavria.

