Three Israelis killed in shooting at West Bank crossing

Jerusalem (CNN) Three Israelis have been killed in a shooting attack at a crossing between Israel and the West Bank, according to Israeli police.

Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the incident happened at Har Adar, an Israeli settlement located on the border.

The attacker came to the back gate of the settlement -- which is opened every morning to allow Palestinians to enter Israel for work -- and opened fire on security forces there, according to police.

Authorities said the attacker has been killed.

It comes just two months after two police officers were shot dead in an attack in Jerusalem's Old City , close to one of the world's most important religious sites.

Read More