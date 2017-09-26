Story highlights Hospitals are struggling to treat patients at dozens of Puerto Rico hospitals

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN) The lives of 12 hospitalized children in San Juan, Puerto Rico, are in danger due to a diesel shortage after extensive damage to the US island territory's fuel supply infrastructure, a hospital administrator said.

The children depend on ventilators to survive, according to Domingo Cruz Vivaldi, executive director of the San Jorge Children's Hospital. But a shortage of diesel, which powers generators, meant that the ventilators had to run on batteries for eight hours Monday and supply is still limited.

"Monday, at about two in the afternoon, we were able to get electricity back on because another hospital delivered 1,200 gallons of diesel and we were very thankful for that. We were very lucky," Cruz Vivaldi said.

San Jorge Children's Hospital is the largest private children's medical center in the Caribbean.

Before Hurricane Maria hit the island, the children's hospital had about 90 patients, according to Cruz Vivaldi. They discharged 30 who were in stable condition and are currently treating 60 who need to remain hospitalized.

