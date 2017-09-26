Story highlights Paartalu on playing football in North Korea

The state fired a missile over Japan during his stay

(CNN) Professional footballers often have to play in hostile and intimidating atmospheres, but Australian footballer Erik Paartalu found himself under the flight path of a ballistic missile in North Korea.

The much-traveled 31-year-old visited the secretive nation with his Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC for an AFC Cup play-off semifinal against North Korean team April 25.

Waking up one morning in his hotel in Pyongyang, Paartalu learned of North Korea's launch of a missile over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

"We got up for breakfast and on the TVs in the hotel rooms we saw, 'Breaking News, missile shot from Pyongyang over Japan,'" Paartalu recalls.

"If you would have been out the front of the hotel at 6 a.m., you would have seen the trajectory of the missile.