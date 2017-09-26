(CNN) French President Emmanuel Macron has laid out a sweeping plan to relaunch the European Union, calling for greater harmonization in key policy areas and raising the prospect that the UK could rejoin a reformed bloc.

In a marathon, 90-minute speech at the Sorbonne in Paris, Macron sought to present a new vision for the EU as it reels under the rise of far-right nationalism, mass migration and Brexit.

Macron called for a joint military "rapid response force," a common defense budget, a single asylum system and an EU border force. He said the single-currency eurozone should have its own budget and finance minister.

"The Europe we know is too weak, too slow, too inefficient, but only Europe gives us the capacity to act on the world stage in the face of the big, contemporary challenges," he said.

Macron campaigned for the French presidency on a forcefully pro-European platform. But his vision has been complicated by the German election results and the bloody nose they inflicted on Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose cooperation will be vital to achieving his aims.

