(CNN) Aerosmith will be missing a thing or two on its Aero-Vederci tour.

The rock band announced on Tuesday it would cancel the remaining four dates of its South American leg due to frontman Steven Tyler's "unexpected medical issues."

"Steven is expected to make a full recovery," the band said in a statement released on Tyler's official Twitter account. "With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world."

The exact cause of Tyler's medical issues was not disclosed, but the singer reassured fans his condition was not serious.

"Please not to worry," Tyler said in the same statement. "I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances."

