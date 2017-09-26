Sarah Jessica Parker to lead walking tour of New York City

Story highlights Sarah Jessica Parker is giving a walking tour

It includes shoe shopping

(CNN) It's not exactly "Sex and the City", but shoes are involved.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker will be leading a special tour of her beloved New York City next Friday.

"Sole of the City with SJP" is a Manhattan walking tour offered through Airbnb, which launched "Experiences" in New York City this week . It's the 40th market Airbnb has entered for "Experiences," which allows travelers to book activities with locals.

Parker, who famously played Carrie Bradshaw on the hit HBO series, is taking four lucky folks on what is described on the Airbnb listing as "an unforgettable shoe-shopping experience" which starts at Bloomingdale's in midtown Manhattan.

"I'll help you find the perfect pair of shoes from the SJP Collection to complete your look," the description says. "As we peruse the shoe department, I'll tell you about the line and how the city that never sleeps helped inspire it."

