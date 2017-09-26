Sarah Jessica Parker to lead walking tour of New York City

Story highlights
(CNN)It's not exactly "Sex and the City", but shoes are involved.
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker will be leading a special tour of her beloved New York City next Friday.
"Sole of the City with SJP" is a Manhattan walking tour offered through Airbnb, which launched "Experiences" in New York City this week. It's the 40th market Airbnb has entered for "Experiences," which allows travelers to book activities with locals.
Parker, who famously played Carrie Bradshaw on the hit HBO series, is taking four lucky folks on what is described on the Airbnb listing as "an unforgettable shoe-shopping experience" which starts at Bloomingdale's in midtown Manhattan.
"I'll help you find the perfect pair of shoes from the SJP Collection to complete your look," the description says. "As we peruse the shoe department, I'll tell you about the line and how the city that never sleeps helped inspire it."
So no, not the Manolo Blahnik's Carrie favored on the show, but Parker's own line of shoes, which retails for several hundred dollars a pair.
But that's not all.
The four people who paid $400 each for the opportunity will also get to enjoy some frozen yogurt with Parker at Forty Carrots and receive a ticket to the New York City Ballet, where they will have "have some of the best seats in the house, plus some VIP surprises."
Not surprisingly, the four available tickets sold out in a New York minute.