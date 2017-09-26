'Pretty Little Liars' is getting a spin-off

Story highlights Two stars from the original series will reprise their roles

It's being developed by the former showrunner

(CNN) The mystery surrounding "A.D." may have been solved, but "Pretty Little Liars" isn't done just yet.

The series, which aired its series finale in June, is getting a spin-off.

Freeform, Disney's young adult television and streaming network, has announced the new drama pilot, "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists."

The new series comes from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is based on the popular book series "The Perfectionists," written by "Pretty Little Liars" author Sara Shepard.

It's being developed by "Pretty Little Liars" showrunner, I. Marlene King.

