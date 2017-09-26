'Pretty Little Liars' is getting a spin-off

Story highlights
(CNN)The mystery surrounding "A.D." may have been solved, but "Pretty Little Liars" isn't done just yet.
The series, which aired its series finale in June, is getting a spin-off.
Freeform, Disney's young adult television and streaming network, has announced the new drama pilot, "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists."
The new series comes from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is based on the popular book series "The Perfectionists," written by "Pretty Little Liars" author Sara Shepard.
It's being developed by "Pretty Little Liars" showrunner, I. Marlene King.
"At Freeform, we are committed to delivering shows that push boundaries and become a part of our viewers' lives. 'Pretty Little Liars' was a cultural phenomenon so it's no wonder fans wanted more." Karey Burke, executive vice president, programming and development at Freeform said in a statement. "We can't wait to continue Marlene King's rich and revolutionary storytelling with a new crop of leading ladies from Beacon Heights who will hold just as many secrets and lies as Rosewood did."
"Pretty Little Liars" stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish will reprise their original roles in the new pilot.
Pieterse played Alison DiLaurentis, the former queen bee whose mysterious disappearance rocked the small town of Rosewood and set off the action. Parrish, played Mona Vanderwaal, who was eventually unmasked as the mysterious tormentor "A" at the end of the show's second season, and who ultimately successfully matched wits with uber-villain, A.D.
Pieterse is currently competing on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."
"Pretty Little Liars" was a hit during its seven season run and in its press release for "The Perfectionists," Freeform highlighted the original show's staggering social media stats.
Despite ending in June, the series remains the No. 1 most social TV series for the 2016/17 season to date, with 266 million engagements and still accounts for the top six most tweeted scripted cable TV telecasts in Twitter's history.
The premiere date for the new show has not yet been announced.