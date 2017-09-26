'The Menendez Murders' expands 'Law & Order' brand

(CNN) Not exactly bold in going where "American Crime Story" went before, NBC plunges into dramatizing true crime under the "Law & Order" banner. Despite the me-too-ism of it all, the result is a slick, impressively cast trip down memory lane, saddled with the unwieldy title "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders."

Borrowing elements from its fictional flagship -- down to the on-air graphics and Ka-Chung sound -- the series dredges up parent-killing brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, a sensational 1989 case old enough that their defense attorney, Leslie Abramson (Edie Falco), is actually shown buying a newspaper out of a street vending machine.

Still, where the original "Law & Order" speeds up the judicial process -- ripped-from-the-headlines investigation, trial, verdict all in an hour -- the "True Crime" format has the advantage of slowing it down, fleshing out these characters and some of the more salacious tidbits.

The multiple prongs of the case -- from the police investigation to the brothers to their therapist (Josh Charles) and his chatty mistress (Heather Graham) -- add layers to this tawdry tale, even before the lads are arrested and Abramson steps in to represent them.

The brutal murder immediately sets off shock waves in tony Beverly Hills, but detective Les Zoeller (Sam Jaeger) is almost instantly suspicious of the boys, with younger brother Erik (Gus Helper) rushing off to play tennis and Lyle (Miles Gaston Villanueva) quickly embarking on a spending spree after the grisly murders. Moreover, a little digging begins to unearth clues that suggest all was not as idyllic in the Menendez home as outward appearances would suggest.

