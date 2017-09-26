'Fixer Upper' coming to an end

(CNN) Sad news for anyone dreaming of one day having their home fixed up by Chip and Joanna Gaines on "Fixer Upper": that shiplap has sailed.

The couple has announced their HGTV series, which followed the couple as they renovated homes in Waco, Texas, will conclude after Season 5. The new season is set to premiere in November.

"While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with," the parents of four wrote in a blog post on their official site. "Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."

The pair said the decision to end the series stemmed from a desire to focus on their businesses and family.

They also denied any claims that the show's conclusion has anything to do with a "fraudulent skincare line" to which Joanna Gaines had falsely been said to be tied.

