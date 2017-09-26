Hong Kong court issues landmark ruling in same-sex partner's visa appeal

Story highlights Ruling overturns Immigration Department's decision to deny same-sex partner's right to stay on her spouse's visa

Activists welcome move but caution Hong Kong still a long way from true marriage equality

Hong Kong (CNN) A Hong Kong court has ruled that the same-sex partner of a British expatriate has the right to live in the territory as a dependent, a game-changing decision that could open the door for other foreign workers.

In a statement, Vidler & Co., a legal firm representing the plaintiff, referred to in court documents by the initials QT, said it a "welcome affirmation of LGBTQI rights" in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong, a Special Administrative Region of China, doesn't recognize same-sex marriage and QT's application for a "spouse" visa was initially rejected by the territory's Immigration Department.

The court ruled that the Immigration Department's policy "constitutes sexual orientation discrimination," the lawyer's statement said.

QT, a British national, and her partner, named SS in court documents, entered into a civil partnership in the UK in 2011, before moving to Hong Kong soon after, according to local media.

