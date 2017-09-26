Bali volcano: Evacuees wait for signs of Mount Agung eruption

(CNN) Bali is on volcano watch amid rumblings from Mount Agung and warnings that it could erupt at any time.

More than 75,000 people have now been evacuated from an exclusion zone around the volcano, which is around 70 kilometers (43 miles) north of Bali's main tourist areas of Kuta and Seminyak.

That's more than the number of people who live there, but others outside the zone are also fleeing to evacuation centers on the island, according to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency.

The official exclusion zone extends 12 kilometers from Mount Agung, which is based on last time the volcano erupted in 1963.

People wait inside an evacuation centre in Klungkung regency, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on September 25, 2017.

Then, more than 1,700 people were killed and many villages destroyed, though at that stage there was no early warning system. Around 1,700 houses on the mountain's slopes were destroyed.

