Sleep restrictions and spiritual vegetables: India's interesting week

Arpan Roy is an Indian expatriate based in Singapore. An experimental physicist, he is also the founder and illustrator of The Bong Sense, a popular online magazine.

Guru growing vegetables in jail

Ram Rahim Singh, the spiritual leader who was convicted of raping two of his followers and sentenced to 20 years in jail, will spend his time behind bars growing vegetables and pruning trees. Singh, who is known as the "guru of bling" on account of his lavish lifestyle, will be paid less than a dollar a day for his efforts.

Politicians eager to clean streets

Members of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party announced they would clean a street in Kolkata to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, on arrival at the street the group found that it had already been cleaned the night before, by a rival political party. Undeterred and unwilling to cede a good press opportunity, the BJP members invited photographers to capture them holding brooms on the clean street.

Sleep restrictions introduced on Indian trains

