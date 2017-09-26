Sleep restrictions and spiritual vegetables: India's interesting week

Arpan Roy is an Indian expatriate based in Singapore. An experimental physicist, he is also the founder and illustrator of The Bong Sense, a popular online magazine.
Guru growing vegetables in jail
Ram Rahim Singh, the spiritual leader who was convicted of raping two of his followers and sentenced to 20 years in jail, will spend his time behind bars growing vegetables and pruning trees. Singh, who is known as the "guru of bling" on account of his lavish lifestyle, will be paid less than a dollar a day for his efforts.
Politicians eager to clean streets
Members of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party announced they would clean a street in Kolkata to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, on arrival at the street the group found that it had already been cleaned the night before, by a rival political party. Undeterred and unwilling to cede a good press opportunity, the BJP members invited photographers to capture them holding brooms on the clean street.
Sleep restrictions introduced on Indian trains
Passengers on Indian trains with two or three vertical berths will only be permitted to sleep from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The sleep restrictions were introduced to prevent passengers from bickering about who gets to sleep, while others have to wait to sit in the lowest berth.
Indians invented the first plane
Satya Pal Singh, India's minister for human resource development, has suggested that all engineering students should be taught the story of the Indian engineer who allegedly flew the world's first manned airplane, a full eight years before the Wright brothers' recorded feat. The myth-like story, which has been widely discredited by modern historians and scientists, claims Mumbai resident Shivkar Bapuji Talpade built and flew an airplane in 1895 after being inspired by Hindu mythology in the Vaimanika Shastra.