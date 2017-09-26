(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Trump and the NFL
"I wasn't preoccupied with the NFL," Trump told reporters on Tuesday. "I was ashamed of what was taking place." The President reiterated that the NFL should not allow people to kneel during the National Anthem, calling it "disgraceful." NFL athletes protested against the President's comments over the weekend and into Monday night, when the entire Dallas Cowboys team, including owner Jerry Jones, knelt before the National Anthem.
GOP fails to repeal Obamacare, again
Republican leaders announced that the Senate will not vote on the Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal Obamacare, as the party doesn't have the 50 votes needed to pass the legislation.
The United States vs. North Korea
On Tuesday, the United States announced more sanctions on North Korea, targeting eight of its banks. Trump said the United States is prepared to use "devastating" military action if necessary, and North Korea moved military assets to the eastern part of the country. The hermit kingdom accused the United States of declaring war after Trump tweeted that North Korea "won't be around much longer." The US government has denied declaring actual war, but the hostile back and forth raises concern over the push into an "accidental conflict."
The chaos in Puerto Rico
Buildings are destroyed. Power is still out in most places. Communications are almost nonexistent. Its main airport is barely functioning, with limited flights and no air conditioning. Puerto Rico is desperate for help and the government is looking to Washington for assistance. Trump tweeted that the US government is "working hard" on the disaster response, and the President is set to visit Puerto Rico next Tuesday.
In other news
-- Saudi Arabia will finally allow women in the country to drive, a move that has huge implications for its economy and women's ability to work.
-- Trump's former adviser Roger Stone is testifying at the House Intelligence committee over allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.
-- Equifax CEO Richard Smith announced his immediate retirement after the company's data breach and botched response.