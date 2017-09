The United States vs. North Korea

On Tuesday, the United States announced more sanctions on North Korea, targeting eight of its banks . Trump said the United States is prepared to use "devastating" military action if necessary, and North Korea moved military assets to the eastern part of the country . The hermit kingdom accused the United States of declaring war after Trump tweeted that North Korea "won't be around much longer." The US government has denied declaring actual war, but the hostile back and forth raises concern over the push into an "accidental conflict."