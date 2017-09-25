Motive sought in deadly Tennessee church shooting

Story highlights Prayer vigils to be held Monday at two churches

Police: Gunman shot woman dead, wounded six people, pistol-whipped church usher

(CNN) Local police and federal authorities worked Monday to determine why a man went on a deadly shooting spree at a Nashville-area church, while a shocked community prepared for prayer vigils for the victims and their families in the shooting's aftermath.

One person was killed and seven others injured Sunday as services were wrapping up at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, near Nashville.

Emanuel Kidega Samson, 25, of La Vergne, Tennessee, was charged with felony homicide and was being held without bond. Other charges are coming later, police said. His next court appearance is Wednesday.

BREAKING: Alleged church shooter Emanuel Kidega Samson is being transported to jail. pic.twitter.com/Hdhzt5dkh4 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

The Justice Department and FBI have opened a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting, and police said they were still trying to establish the suspect's motive.

Local police also requested the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to run an "urgent trace" on a firearm, an ATF representative told CNN.

Read More