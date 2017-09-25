An usher is hailed as a hero for stopping a church gunman

Story highlights Engle is an usher at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ

Police: He struggled with the suspect, even as he was being pistol-whipped

(CNN) Everyone's calling Robert Engle a hero -- except for Robert Engle.

Were it not for him, say police and witnesses, a gun-toting man's rampage in a Tennessee church would have been far deadlier.

Engle is an usher at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, near Nashville.

As services were ending Sunday, a former member of the congregation shot and killed a woman who was walking back to her car.

The gunman, whom police ID'd as Emanuel Kidega Samson, then entered the church with a pair of pistols and started firing. Almost 50 people were inside at the time and the gunman wounded six.

