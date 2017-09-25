Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico (CNN) Miguel Olivera, now 75, survived combat and being impacted by Agent Orange in Cambodia as the US waged war against the Viet Cong decades ago.

Now, at home in Puerto Rico, he is facing another threat to his life -- a fridge without power.

He needs insulin to survive but his last vial is sitting, at risk of spoiling, in that refrigerator that can no longer keep it cool.

Miguel Olivera and his wife Diana Aponte show a picture from his time in service.

The lush tropical foliage is gone -- as if a massive lawnmower came from the sky and shredded it all.

