The national anthem in sports (spoiler: it wasn't always this way)

(CNN) In America, the game doesn't start until the national anthem plays. It's not a mandate, it's just a fact, as culturally ingrained as team colors and touchdown cheers.

The anthem kicks off every NFL, MLB, NBA, MLS and NHL game featuring an American team, and is played before every NASCAR race.

The tradition runs deep, and it's easy to forget it wasn't always this way. It's also easy to forget that, while there are game-day expectations about how we should handle ourselves during the anthem, there's very little actually set in stone.

The national anthem wasn't always played before sporting events ...

Here's a fascinating fact: The national anthem was played at baseball games decades before it was actually the national anthem. There are records of "The Star Spangled Banner" gracing the diamond going back as far as 1897, but the song wasn't adopted as the national anthem until 1931.