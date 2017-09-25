Story highlights Current forecasts show Maria brushing North Carolina's coast Wednesday morning

Maria's winds dropped from 105 mph to 90 mph Sunday but it remained a large, powerful storm

(CNN) The East Coast is bracing for high winds and treacherous surf from Hurricane Maria, days after the storm caused widespread devastation in the Caribbean.

North Carolina may bear the worst of the storm, as current forecasts show Maria brushing its coast Wednesday morning.

Although it's not currently predicted to make landfall along the coast, Maria is the third hurricane to affect the US in the last month.

Those on the Carolina and mid-Atlantic coasts are warned to monitor the storm's progress.