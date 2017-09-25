Breaking News

Hurricane Maria: Dam threatens to burst in devastated Puerto Rico

By Nicole Chavez and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 4:19 AM ET, Mon September 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Puerto Rico dam on verge of failing
Puerto Rico dam on verge of failing

    JUST WATCHED

    Puerto Rico dam on verge of failing

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

(CNN)The devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria continues to cripple Puerto Rico, with fears a damaged dam in the island's northwest may break.

The Guajataca Dam is "releasing water" after suffering "infrastructure damage" following the Category 5 storm, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló told CNN late Sunday.
"Right now, as it stands, a couple of hours after I went through Isabela, part of the dam did break it is releasing water," Rosselló said. "And that dam is partly concrete, partly soil. So as water runs through, erosion starts having its toll on the dam and my concern is at some point it'll break."
The Guajataca Dam suffered from &quot;infrastructure&quot; damage following Hurricane Maria.
The Guajataca Dam suffered from "infrastructure" damage following Hurricane Maria.
An engineer was assessing the site and seeing what steps could be taken to mitigate the risk, Rosselló said.
    A flood warning for western Puerto Rico has been extended until 8.15 a.m. ET Monday, according to a tweet late Sunday by the National Weather Service of San Juan.
    Read More
    About 70,000 people in the area of the Guajataca Dam were told to evacuate on Friday, according to the National Guard. With more than 95% of wireless cell sites out of service, authorities had to physically go to thousands of residents to warn them of the potential collapse.

    Communications cut

    Without power and communications in much of the island, millions of people, including city leaders and first responders, have been cut off from the world since Maria hit Wednesday.
    Flying over Puerto Rico Sunday, CNN's Leyla Santiago said residents could be seen along the highways searching for a cellphone signal.
    "The island from above is a completely different color" due to the lack of trees, Santiago said, while pools are filled with black water and debris. The storm had ripped the roofs of houses, exposing their interiors to the sky, she said.
    Hurricane Maria ripped roofs off many houses.
    Hurricane Maria ripped roofs off many houses.
    At least 10 people have been confirmed killed by the hurricane.
    A doctor at Canovanas Medical Center -- one of the few hospitals with a working generator -- said they were running out of fuel to keep it going.
    Dr. Norbert Seda told CNN that the center only had 2-3 days left of medical supplies and medicine.
    None of the three hospitals CNN visited had running water and all said they had just days of supplies left.
    However, the Gov. Rosselló guaranteed that the people of Puerto Rico would have access to enough food and water to survive.
    A man walks on a highway divider while carrying his bicycle through San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21. Hurricane Maria &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/09/world/hurricane-maria-puerto-rico-cnnphotos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;left the island without power&lt;/a&gt; after making landfall as a Category 4 storm.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A man walks on a highway divider while carrying his bicycle through San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21. Hurricane Maria left the island without power after making landfall as a Category 4 storm.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 30
    A shack is destroyed in San Juan on September 21.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A shack is destroyed in San Juan on September 21.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 30
    A gas station&#39;s sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A gas station's sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 30
    Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Rescue workers drive through a flooded road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 20.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 30
    A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 30
    Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 30
    People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 30
    San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 30
    Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 30
    Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 30
    Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 30
    Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 30
    Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 30
    A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A tree is damaged in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 30
    Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Debris is strewn across a Fajardo street on September 20.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 30
    A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria&#39;s arrival.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A woman closes her property in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, hours before Maria's arrival.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 30
    People take shelter at Puerto Rico&#39;s Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People take shelter at Puerto Rico's Humacao Arena on Tuesday, September 19.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 30
    Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 30
    Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 30
    People pray in Humacao on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People pray in Humacao on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 30
    A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 30
    People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 30
    People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 30
    A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 30
    Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 30
    A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 30
    Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Floodwaters surround cars in Pointe-a-Pitre on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 30
    Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 30
    People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 30
    Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18.
    Photos: Hurricane Maria slams the Caribbean
    Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 30
    01 puerto rico 092206 hurricane maria 092105 hurricane maria 092102 hurricane maria 092103 hurricane maria 0921 RESTRICTEDDominica hurricane maria 092001 Hurricane Maria Dominica 092013 hurricane maria puerto rico 0920 blackout14 hurricane maria puerto rico 15 hurricane maria puerto rico 16 hurricane maria puerto rico 01 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 05 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 04 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 03 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 08 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 07 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 06 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0920 18 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091919 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091914 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091910 Hurricane Maria Martinique 091911 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091913 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091912 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 091907 Hurricane Maria Martinique 091915 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091905 Hurricane Maria Saint Martin 091916 Hurricane Maria Guadeloupe 091917 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 0919
    "We have centers that will distribute water and food, we've already started getting shipments. Today, as a matter of fact, we had a million liters of water come in to Puerto Rico. We have half a million servings of food and other resources." Rosselló also said the island has enough fuel for the next 20 days.
    He issued a plea to US Congress for a suitable aid package as the US territory recovers from the damage caused by Hurricane Maria. "Congress can act. If they don't act, my fear is that we will see massive migration, it will be depleting the human resource here in Puerto Rico and it will be effecting demographic change in the United States as well."
    Survivors of Hurricane Maria need assistance
    Survivors of Hurricane Maria need assistance
    Authorities flew over the island Saturday, and were stunned by what they saw. Roads are completely washed away and others are blocked by debris, isolating residents.
    "It was devastating to see all that kind of debris in all areas, in all towns of the island," Jenniffer González, the island's non-voting representative in Congress told CNN.
    "We never expected to have a lot of debris in so many areas. A lot of roads are closed, older ones are just gone," she added.
    Roselló met with more than 50 mayors and representatives from across Puerto Rico on Saturday. Some described the conditions in their communities as "apocalyptic" and said there have been incidents of looting in both homes and stores.
    Read more: Survivors of Hurricane Maria need assistance

    Army, more federal aid coming

    US President Donald Trump has pledged federal help for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.
    The Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration said 4,000 members of the US Army Reserves have been deployed to the island to help with Hurricane Maria recovery.
    Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico officials describe &#39;apocalyptic&#39; conditions
    Hurricane Maria: Puerto Rico officials describe 'apocalyptic' conditions
    "Federal partners are aggressively working to meet and overcome challenges to opening ports and restoring power to bring additional life-saving commodities and personnel into disaster-affected areas," the Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.
    Several flights and sea vessels with meals, water and generators have been arriving or are headed to Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands affected, the agency said.
    Brock Long, the FEMA director, said on Twitter Sunday he would visit Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands on Monday.

    Maria marching north

    Meantime, the US East Coast bracing for high winds and treacherous surf from Hurricane Maria, days after the storm caused widespread devastation in the Caribbean.
    Early Monday the National Hurricane Center said Maria was expected to pass "well east" of the southeast coast during the next day or so.
    A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for north of Surf City, North Carolina, to the Virginia border, as well as North Carolina's Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Cape Lookout to Duck.
    "The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," the center warned, while dangerous swells were expected to increase along the Mid-Atlantic coast.
    The storm hit Dominica, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the US Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos, a British overseas territory.

    CNN's Rafael Romo and Samantha Beech contributed to this report.