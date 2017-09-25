'Despacito' singer: Puerto Rico needs your help

Story highlights Puerto Rican singer: "We need the government to be more proactive"

Daddy Yankee says he has personally donated over $2 million to hurricane relief

(CNN) Musician Daddy Yankee, who guest stars on the smash international hit "Despacito," is appealing for help for his native Puerto Rico after the island was battered by Hurricane Maria.

"A lot of people don't know I'm from Puerto Rico," he told CNN Monday. "I have my family there, I have my wife, my daughter, and I live there still ... and we really need your help."

The singer-rapper told CNN the devastation has been catastrophic and urged everyone, including the US government, to do more.

.@daddy_yankee: "I still live in Puerto Rico so I know the struggle that we're going through right now" https://t.co/AeK8Sn1YhW — New Day (@NewDay) September 25, 2017

"A lot of people don't know Puerto Ricans are American citizens ... we need the federal money for the citizens and for the government to help the locals."

Appearing CNN's "New Day" and while hosting a CNN Instagram live, Daddy Yankee emphasized the scale of the destruction by telling people to contrast the scenes in the "Despacito" music video to images of hurricane damage they're seeing now.

