(CNN) Last year, rapper B.o.B. used Twitter to jump on the 'flat Earth' bandwagon, and it looks like he's been riding it ever since.

The "Nothin' on You" star has started a GoFundMe campaign to find Earth's curve and see if our planet is actually round (and not a flat disc hanging in space as flat Earthers typically believe).

Earth's curve is a big contention for flat Earthers, who argue that if the earth was round, the "curve" would be more visible to the earthbound human eye.

The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart... where is the curve ? please explain this pic.twitter.com/YCJVBdOWX7 — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

B.o.B.'s campaign says the plan is to "launch multiple satellites into space" in order to observe, and try to disprove, what centuries of science and technology have already confirmed. All he needs is a small investment of $200,000 dollars (and launch approval, of course).

He's titled his mission " Show BoB The Curve ." By Monday afternoon it had racked up $255 and 105 shares on Facebook.

