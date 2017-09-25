(CNN) Reactions to NFL players taking a knee in football games since Sunday have been blowing up the Internet.

If Monday was filled with images of players and vets taking the knee, Tuesday brought numerous examples of the backlash to what has gone from an expression of protest to a divisive issue. Fans burned jerseys; clubs disinvited athletes and some government agencies also made headlines for their reaction. Here are some instances of the blowback to the athletes' protest:

Players disinvited

Police agency tells officers not to work games

In Ohio, Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand is prohibiting the county's deputies from working any off-duty details at NFL games, according to a Facebook post

Hildenbrand said he attended the Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday, where many players knelt while police officers and others in the stadium stood for "The Star-Spangled Banner." He mentioned that his uncle was a Vietnam veteran and that he felt "almost the entire league disrespected every veteran that ever fought or died for this country."

"If they do not have respect for us and our Country only bad things will come of that. We will not be a part of these activities," he wrote on Facebook.

Fans burn sports gear

Some NFL fans reacted directly to what their teams did this week during the anthem, some with reactions of the flammable kind.

An Indianapolis Colts fan burned his season tickets in a video he posted to Facebook on Monday.

Rodney Heard said he served in the Marine Corps and his grandfather was a WWII veteran. He said he thought about giving away the tickets or selling them, but that would just be filling the seats, so he "made his own sacrifice" by burning the tickets instead.

Some Steelers fans are taking to social media to show their disdain for most of the team sitting out the anthem on Sunday.

And some people filmed videos of themselves burning their once-prized Steelers swag to the soundtrack of frustrated feelings.

"If you disrespect our country I cannot support you," wrote self-described lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan Brian Purdy. He lit a Terrible Towel on fire on Sunday and posted it to Facebook, before deleting the post later.

Employee quits his job with a team

One man took it to another level; he says he quit his job to take a stand against #TakeAKnee.

Erich Nikischer, a New Era Field employee, declared he left his job Sunday after 30 years of working for the Buffalo Bills.

"I cannot work in a place where multi-millionaires cry that they are oppressed," he wrote on Facebook, before deleting his post on Monday.

Business stops airing games

WOW Cafe & Wingery of St. Bernard in Chalmette, Louisiana, posted on its Facebook page Sunday that it would not broadcast the New Orleans Saints game due to some local players choosing not to stand during the anthem.

One person commented, saying, "We chose to no longer spend our money on anything related to the NFL again, ever. However, we will be frequenting your restaurant. BRAVO."