The reaction on the other side of #TakeAKnee

Story highlights A Buffalo Bills employee says he quit his job after football players protested the national anthem

A restaurant in Louisiana refused to play NFL games

Some NFL fans are burning their team's merchandise

(CNN) Some NFL fans reacted directly to what their teams did on Sunday during the national anthem -- some with reactions of the flammable kind.

Angered Pittsburgh Steelers fans burned their Steelers gear, a Buffalo Bills employee says he quit because the team protested the national anthem and several restaurants stopped airing NFL games. These are just some of the reactions from the other side since Sunday, when many NFL teams reacted to #TakeAKnee.

They feel the American flag, America and its veterans are being disrespected.

They are adding to the list of people boycotting the NFL, but for different reasons. One side is boycotting for not reprimanding players and coaches participating in #TakeAKnee. The other side is boycotting because of what they perceive as the NFL's mistreatment of Colin Kaepernick , saying it's part of a system that promotes racial inequality.

Some Steelers fans are taking to social media to show their disdain for most of the team sitting out the national anthem on Sunday.

Read More