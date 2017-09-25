The reaction on the other side of #TakeAKnee

(CNN) Some NFL fans reacted directly to what their teams did on Sunday during the national anthem -- some with reactions of the flammable kind.

They feel the American flag, America and its veterans are being disrespected.

Some Steelers fans are taking to social media to show their disdain for most of the team sitting out the national anthem on Sunday.

And some people filmed videos of themselves burning their once-prized Steelers swag to the soundtrack of frustrated feelings.

Will burn all my Steeler stuff and will NEVER spend a dime on you or the NFL Again — Robert Wickham (@fedupwthdems) September 24, 2017

"If you disrespect our country I cannot support you," wrote self-described lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan Brian Purdy. He lit a Terrible Towel on fire on Sunday and posted it to Facebook.

A Baltimore Ravens fan from Maryland is also burning her team's merchandise to boycott the whole NFL, she wrote on Facebook.

One man took it to another level -- he says he quit his job to take a stand against #TakeAKnee.

Erich Nikischer, a New Era Field employee, declared he left his job Sunday after 30 years of working for the Buffalo Bills.

"I cannot work in a place where multi-millionaires cry that they are oppressed," he wrote on Facebook, prior to deleting his post on Monday.

Others are using their businesses to take a stance on the issue.

WOW Cafe & Wingery of St. Bernard in Chalmette, Louisiana, posted on its Facebook page Sunday that it would not broadcast the New Orleans Saints game due to some local players choosing not to stand during the national anthem.

One person commented saying, "We chose to no longer spend our money on anything related to the NFL again, ever. However, we will be frequenting your restaurant. BRAVO."

Another person said, "Hahahaha! Food's terrible anyway. Don't watch the NFL then. See how far that goes. Just sad ... but KKK can burn the flag."