What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos

The Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate in the locker room Sunday, September 24, after a 3-2 victory over Miami clinched a spot in the playoffs. They will host the National League Wild Card game on October 4.

Before playing the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 24, members of the Denver Broncos take a knee during the national anthem. All eyes were on NFL sidelines Sunday, a couple of days after President Donald Trump strongly criticized players who have been protesting during the anthem. Many players and coaches from across the league -- and some team owners, too -- came together during pregame ceremonies, locking arms or putting their hands on each other's shoulders. See more photos from the protests

Longtime tennis rivals Roger Federer, left, and Rafael Nadal enter the arena to play a doubles match together in Prague, Czech Republic, on Saturday, September 23. They won their match for Team Europe, which went on to defeat Team World in the inaugural Laver Cup.

Britain's Dominic Sewell, left, competes against Norway's Per Estein Prois-Rohjell during the inaugural World Jousting Championship on Saturday, September 23. The tournament took place in Sydney.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch celebrates with a burnout after winning the Cup Series race in Loudon, New Hampshire, on Sunday, September 24. It was the second race of the playoffs.

Odell Beckham Jr. catches a fourth-quarter touchdown pass during an NFL game in Philadelphia on Sunday, September 24. Beckham had two touchdowns in the game, but Philadelphia won 27-24 when Jake Elliott kicked a 61-yard field goal as time expired.

Claudia Gadelha tries to force Jessica Andrade to submit during their UFC bout in Saitama, Japan, on Friday, September 22. Andrade won a unanimous decision in what was named the Fight of the Night.

From left, Guye Adola, Eliud Kipchoge and Mosinet Geremew hold giant glasses of

beer Sunday, September 24, during the medal ceremony for the Berlin Marathon. Kipchoge, a Kenyan, won the race. Adola and Geremew, who are both Ethiopian, finished in second and third.

Los Angeles Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun watches fans catch a George Springer home run during a Major League Baseball game in Houston on Sunday, September 24.

Cherie, a French bulldog, competes in the Surf City Surf Dog event on Saturday, September 23. The annual dog-surfing competition takes place in Huntington Beach, California.

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons makes a barehanded catch during a home game against Cleveland on Wednesday, September 20.

Kyle Feldt scores for North Queensland as he's tackled during a preliminary final of Australia's National Rugby League on Saturday, September 23. North Queensland defeated Sydney 29-16 for a spot in the league's grand final against Melbourne.

Angelique Kerber returns a shot during her second-round match at the Pan Pacific Open on Wednesday, September 20.

Philadelphia kicker Jake Elliott is carried off the field after his 61-yard field goal defeated the New York Giants on Sunday, September 24. It was the longest kick in team history.

Canadian figure skater Chloe Panetta is held by her partner, Steven Lapointe, during a Junior Grand Prix event in Minsk, Belarus, on Friday, September 22.

Jose Abreu, first baseman for the Chicago White Sox, avoids a tag from Houston's Jose Altuve on Thursday, September 21.

A helicopter flies over cyclists crossing a bridge in Bergen, Norway, during the Road World Championships on Sunday, September 24.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins stretches the ball across the goal line during an NFL game at San Francisco on Thursday, September 21. Watkins scored twice in the Rams' 41-39 victory.

Sporting Kansas City captain Matt Besler hoists the US Open Cup after the Major League Soccer team won the tournament final on Wednesday, September 20. Sporting has won three Open Cups since 2012.

Columbus defenseman David Savard, center, collides with teammate John Mitchell during an NHL preseason game on Friday, September 22. The regular season begins on October 4.

Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson, left, is congratulated by teammate Jonathan Holland after catching the game-winning touchdown pass at Iowa on Saturday, September 23. The touchdown came on the final play of the game.

Tennis legends John McEnroe, left, and Bjorn Borg share a lighthearted moment about Borg's hair at the start of the Laver Cup on Friday, September 22. McEnroe was the captain for Team World, while Borg captained Team Europe.

Houston wide receiver Bruce Ellington pulls in a pass during an NFL game at New England on Sunday, September 24.

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin sits in his car during practice in Loudon, New Hampshire, on Saturday, September 23.

Kansas City's Eric Hosmer slides safely into home plate during a game in Chicago on Saturday, September 23.

New Zealand's Kirsty Yallop, top right, goes for a header next to the United States' Julie Ertz during an international friendly on Tuesday, September 19. The United States won 5-0 in Cincinnati.

Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall dives into the end zone during a home game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, September 23. Marshall had two rushing touchdowns as Georgia Tech won its ACC opener 35-17.

A Buffalo Bills fan has the team's logo shaved into his head before a game on Sunday, September 24.

Mainz midfielder Pablo de Blasis, bottom left, shields the ball from Hertha Berlin players during a German league match on Saturday, September 23.