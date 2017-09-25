US sees 'no indication' Iran launched a ballistic missile, despite Trump tweet

(CNN) US intelligence radars and sensors "picked up no indication" of an Iranian ballistic missile launch, according to a Trump administration official familiar with the latest US assessment.

Reports that the nation tested a new ballistic missile do not appear to be true, the official said, adding: "As far as we can see it did not happen."

The telemetry, or electronic signals, of a ballistic missile launch would have been picked up by a variety of US assets in the region who keep an around the clock eye on Iran's weapons activities, the official said.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the apparent launch on Saturday: "Iran just test fired a ballistic missile capable of reaching Israel. They are also working with North Korea. Not much of an agreement we have!"

Footage of the launch of a missile "capable of carrying multiple warheads" was shown by a state-run broadcaster over the weekend, but US officials say the footage appears to be a re-run of a previous test launch.

