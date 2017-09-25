A president shouldn't tell an NFL team what to do, Trump tweeted ... in 2013

(CNN) Over the weekend, President Trump went on a tweet storm directed at players who refuse to stand during the national anthem.

One of the posts took aim at the NFL, demanding the league change its policy:

"Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy!" the tweet read.

The irony of President Trump's tweet is not lost when you consider a tweet from businessman Trump four years ago. At the time, he was blasting then-President Obama who said he'd change the name of the Washington Redskins if he were the team's owner because the name is offensive to some Native Americans:

"President should not be telling the Washington Redskins to change their name-our country has far bigger problems! FOCUS on them,not nonsense," Trump tweeted on October 8, 2013.