The NFL, Charlottesville, and Trump's pattern of racial division

(CNN) The overwhelming defiance in the NFL on Sunday to President Donald Trump's attacks on protesting players encapsulates the high stakes for the GOP in his belligerent approach to race relations.

Like the earlier exodus of business leaders from Trump's advisory councils after his widely criticized response to the Charlottesville, Virginia, violence, the decision by not only players but also coaches and wealthy owners to literally lock arms in defiance of the President illuminates how even those who agree with other aspects of Trump's agenda increasingly find his views on race too toxic to associate with.

From the first day of Trump's presidential campaign in 2015 -- when he denounced Mexican immigrants as "rapists" and "criminals" -- Trump has targeted the groups in the electorate who polls show feel the most threatened by demographic, cultural and economic change, particularly older, blue collar, evangelical and non-urban whites.

He has systematically encouraged these voters to think of themselves as a group under siege -- and to view him as the champion who will defend "our heritage," as he put it in the speech Friday night when he targeted the NFL protesters before a virtually all-white audience in Alabama.

This polarizing approach has produced some undeniable near-term political benefits for Trump. In 2016, he amassed a larger margin among whites without a college education than any candidate since Ronald Reagan in his 1984 landslide. Reflecting his dominance of rural and small-town America, Trump also won more counties than any candidate since Reagan that year.