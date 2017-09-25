Washington (CNN) Donald Trump Jr.'s Secret Service protection has been reactivated, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The President's son had previously requested his protection be scaled back, seeking more privacy.

By law, as an immediate family member of President Donald Trump, his son is authorized, but not required, to have protection.

It is not clear what prompted the move.

Previously, Trump Jr. had also requested to travel without protection during a family trip in June, which the Secret Service reluctantly approved.

