Story highlights The new restrictions cover eight countries and replace a provision of the travel ban that expired Sunday night

Legal challenges may even need to start fresh in lower courts

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's proclamation issued late Sunday night restricting travel from eight countries will impact the upcoming Supreme Court arguments, legal experts say, and could even stop the justices -- for now -- from weighing in on the legality of the President's controversial executive order.

And legal challenges may even need to start fresh in lower courts, further delaying a Supreme Court answer on the constitutionality of the travel ban.

Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco filed a letter with the Supreme Court "respectfully suggesting" that the justices request supplemental briefs from both sides by October 5 because of the new restrictions the President has outlined. In the letter, Francisco emphasized that part of the March travel ban had expired, and the administration is putting in place new restrictions after a worldwide review.

Oral arguments are currently set for October 10.

"In general, when one policy expires and a new policy is developed, the court may consider any challenge to the expired policy to be moot," said Irv Gornstein, the executive director of the Supreme Court Institute at Georgetown Law. Gornstein stressed he was talking generally, but he suggested that if the parties are no longer affected by the new policy, there may not be the injury that is necessary to establish a case -- potentially meaning things will have to start anew.

Read More