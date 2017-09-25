Story highlights Brady locked arms with teammates during the national anthem on Sunday

Washington (CNN) New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady said he believes President Donald Trump's comments about NFL players are "divisive" and on Monday said he supports those NFL players who are protesting during the national anthem.

"Yeah, I certainly disagree with what (Trump) said. I thought it was just divisive," he told "Kirk and Callahan" on Boston's WEEI Monday in his most extensive comments on the subject.

Brady customarily gives interviews to the station on Mondays following games. His comments are especially notable as he is a friend of the 45th President.

Brady -- who locked arms with teammates during the national anthem on Sunday -- continued, "Like I said, I just want to support my teammates. I am never one to say, 'Oh, that is wrong. That is right.' I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me. That is how I try and live every day."

Brady also told "Kirk and Callahan" that he thinks "everyone has the right to do whatever they want to do. If you don't agree, that is fine. You can voice your disagreement, I think that is great. It's part of our democracy. As long as it is done in a peaceful, respectful way, that is what our country has been all about."

