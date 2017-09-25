Newark, New Jersey (CNN) A majority of likely voters in New Jersey believe Sen. Bob Menendez should resign if convicted of federal bribery charges, according to a new poll Suffolk University conducted for USA Today that was released Monday.

Menendez is accused of doing political favors for his wealthy friend, Dr. Salomon Melgen, in exchange for rides on private jets, swanky vacations and other perks. The two men deny all charges.

The poll found roughly 84% of likely voters in the state believe Menendez should step aside if convicted and only 20% have a "favorable" opinion of the New Jersey Democrat.

Notably, the poll further showed cross-party support for Menendez to resign if convicted, with 77% of Democrats, 90% of Republicans and 88% of independents saying he should step down.

The political impact of a conviction and any resignation or removal from office depends on when that would happen. GOP Gov. Chris Christie's term ends in January 2018 and he would almost certainly appoint a Republican to replace Menendez. That senator would give Republicans a slightly bigger edge in the Senate from the current 52-48.

