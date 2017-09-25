What Steve Mnuchin gets totally wrong about free speech

(CNN) Lost amid Donald Trump's swirl of tweets about NFL players who sit or kneel during the national anthem were some decidedly odd comments by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin about the 1st Amendment.

"This is about respect for our military. This is about respect for our first responders. This is not about Republicans or Democrats. Players have the right for free speech off the field. On the field, this is about respect for lots of people. And I don't understand why there's rules that when the Dallas Cowboys wanted to put stickers on their helmets out of respect for people there, they couldn't do it, but now the NFL is saying people should be able to decide what they want to do and disrespect the United States flag."

Let's start with Mnuchin's assertion that standing for the national anthem is fundamentally about "respect for our military" and "respect for our first responders."

That may well be why many people stand for the anthem. Which is great. But the national anthem isn't the sole territory of the military and first responders. The national anthem is not about any one group. It is about our trajectory as a country -- about the effort to be a more perfect and equal union every day from our founding until today. About how we are always striving to do better and be better.

