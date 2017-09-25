Federal response to Hurricane Maria slowly takes shape

Story highlights Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert is headed to Puerto Rico

Washington (CNN) The federal response to a ruinous storm in Puerto Rico began to take shape Monday as the scope of devastation on the US territory came into view.

Top aides to President Donald Trump, including homeland security adviser Tom Bossert and the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Brock Long, touched down on the island Monday to assess immediate needs. Navy and Marine Corps teams were deployed to Puerto Rico to assist in recovery efforts. And lawmakers and the White House began to contemplate the enormous amount of federal dollars that will eventually be required to rebuild parts of the island.

Trump himself has vowed to travel to Puerto Rico, as he did in the immediate aftermath of storms in Texas and Florida, but officials say the devastated territory is not yet capable of hosting a presidential visit. He hasn't made mention of the shattered island on his Twitter feed or in public remarks over the past several days.

At the White House, aides were working to prepare a disaster relief request to Congress. Republican leaders on Capitol Hill, as well as the chairs of the spending panels that would craft such a disaster funding package, have not yet received any specific requests from the Trump administration for how much money Puerto Rico will need.

As of Monday morning, FEMA had $5.03 billion available for disaster spending between now and the end of September, an agency spokesperson told CNN. When the new federal fiscal year begins on October 1, the disaster relief fund will be replenished with an additional $6.7 billion.

