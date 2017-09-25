Story highlights Jordan said he supports athletes taking political stances

These are rare comments from Jordan, who makes political statements sparingly

Washington (CNN) Former NBA star and owner of the Charlotte Hornets Michael Jordan spoke out Sunday in support of athletes choosing to kneel in protest during the national anthem.

"One of the fundamental rights this country is founded on was freedom of speech, and we have a long tradition of nonviolent, peaceful protest. Those who exercise the right to peacefully express themselves should not be demonized or ostracized," Jordan said in a statement to the Charlotte Observer

Jordan's comments come after President Donald Trump ignited controversy by lambasting sports figures for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality and injustice.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward and fellow NBA star LeBron James quickly came to Curry's defense after Trump tweeted a rescission of the Golden State Warriors' invitation to visit the White House.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

