McCain on his cancer prognosis: It's 'very, very serious'

Washington (CNN) Sen. John McCain's brain cancer is "very, very serious," the Arizona Republican said in an interview Sunday night, adding that doctors told him "it's a very poor prognosis."

"So I just said, 'I understand. Now we're going to do what we can, get the best doctors we can find and do the best we can. And at the same time, celebrate with gratitude a life well-lived,'" he said on CBS's "60 Minutes."

He recalled how he went back to Washington, against his doctors' requests because it was only 11 days after his brain surgery, to vote on health care.

"I got very choked up," McCain said, recalling the standing ovation he got on the Senate floor. "And then, of course, you know, all of them coming over and giving me a hug. It was deeply moving, I had never seen anything like that."

